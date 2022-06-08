Ross Wightman is one of the first people in Canada to be approved for compensation because of injuries sustained after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The B.C. man was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), which left him partially paralyzed, after a first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in April 2021.

He said his symptoms started with severe back pain 10 days after his shot. He went to the emergency room multiple times and was admitted on a Saturday when he reported facial tingling.

“By Tuesday, I had full facial paralysis. I could blink but I couldn’t smile or show my teeth at all, and had paralysis from the waist down as well,” Wightman told the National Post.

Wightman is now recovering at home after 67 days in the hospital. “I had quite a few ups and downs really early,” he said.

On May 20, 2022, Wightman posted a photo of a letter her received from the Canada Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) on his social media. The letter said the VISP had determined Wightman’s injuries were likely the result of the vaccine and he is eligible for compensation.

When they learned about the program last summer, Wightman said his wife, Nicole, sprung into action. The process was long, but getting the letter acknowledging the connection between the vaccine and his diagnosis, something he had already suspected, was vindicating, said Wightman.

Anyone who sustained a “serious and permanent injury” they believe is the result of a COVID-19 vaccine injected after December 8, 2020 can apply for compensation. All applications must be filed within three years following the vaccination.

Four hundred people have filed claims with the VISP since the program began in June 2021. Wightman is one of less than five people in Canada who have been approved to date to receive compensation for vaccine-related injuries, according to VISP website data from November 30 2021.

The maximum lump-sum amount a person can receive through the VISP is $284,000. Though Wightman chose not to disclose the specific amount he was given for privacy reasons, he said he did not qualify for the maximum payout. He told CTV News, “we’re kind of somewhere in the middle of what’s being offered.” He also told CTV he is eligible for income replacement at $90,000 per year.

James Fireman, a personal injury lawyer with Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, explained that in personal injury litigation, a lump-sum general damages claim in Canada is capped at approximately $426,000 while income replacement is generally not capped at all.

While the payout has the potential to be more through personal injury litigation than the VISP, “the reality is, litigation is pretty slow,” said Fireman. “Not that government programs are lightning fast either, but my understanding is the payout timeline is probably a fair bit shorter.”

The VISP “isn’t an either or. You can apply and if you’re approved that doesn’t preclude you from pursuing litigation,” said Fireman.

If someone does pursue litigation, though, the program website says, “individuals may be required to repay some or all financial support received through VISP if a subsequent court award or settlement compensates for the same injury.”

Approximately 85.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Canada since vaccines were first offered in December 2020. Health Canada continues to advise that “the benefits of all vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease.”