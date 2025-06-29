Rotary Family in SVG Supports Union Island Secondary School with Donation as Recovery Efforts Continue

As part of ongoing Hurricane Beryl recovery efforts, the Rotary family in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has donated a heavy-duty printer to the Union Island Secondary School. Sourced through MAVCOM, the equipment will support the displaced school community with essential administrative tasks such as printing assessments and student materials.

Severe damage to Union Island forced both staff and students to relocate. This donation helps ensure that teaching and learning can continue with greater ease in the new academic year.

The project was funded by Rotary District 7030 with support from the Rotary Clubs of St. Vincent and St. Vincent South, the Rotaract Clubs of Kingstown and SVGCC, and the Interact Clubs of St. Vincent Girls’ High School and St. Martin’s Secondary School.

It is one of several initiatives undertaken in the past year to support Southern Grenadines communities, including the Rotary Village Doctor, home repair assistance in Union Island, and support to the Mayreau Junior Sailors Club with a new boat engine and replacement Opti sails.

Guided by Rotary’s focus on education, health, and community development, this project reflects the local Rotary family’s commitment to helping communities recover and rebuild stronger.