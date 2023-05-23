Roudi Shamarly is Antigua’s first murder victim for 2023

Antigua and Barbuda’s first murder victim in 2023 is a 25-year-old guy.

An armed robber shot Roudi Shamarly in broad daylight at Pick ‘N Mix Mart on DeSouza Road at 1 p.m. on Monday.

The bandit stole an undetermined quantity of money from the store.

Videos of the deceased laying lifeless on the floor or in the store have since circulated, with witnesses’ screams resounding in the background.

Shortly after the incident, an image of the perpetrator, dressed in a blue sweatshirt and a black mask, appeared to be shooting the gun.

The police reacted quickly, and by last night, reports indicated that a man was in their custody and being interrogated.

According to additional sources, the culprit is a youngster who was recently released from prison.

Meanwhile, for the first time in years, the country experienced no killings in the first three months of the year.