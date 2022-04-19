Rowley, CARICOM leaders will meet with US officials in Barbados

The Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad released a statement on Monday night stating that Dr Keith Rowley will visit Barbados to engage in a series of meetings with high-level United States officials.

Prime Minister Rowley will meet with US Senator Chris Dodd, who has been appointed by US President Joe Biden as Special Advisor for the Summit of the Americas. The summit will take place in Los Angeles June 6-10.

A statement said that Dodd would also meet with other leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) during his visit to Barbados, adding that Rowley would attend a roundtable discussion on De-Risking and Correspondent Banking on Wednesday.

There will also be participation from other regional leaders, including the Secretary-General of CARICOM, Dr Carla Barnett; the Director-General of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr Didacus Jules; and the President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Dr Gene Leon.

The Roundtable Discussion on De-Risking and Correspondent Banking follows engagements between CARICOM and Congresswoman Maxine Waters on the matter since 2019, according to a statement. Prime Minister Rowley met with Congresswoman Waters during a trip to Washington in 2019 and again in March last year, when Trinidad and Tobago held the presidency of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).