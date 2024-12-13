RSS Issues Warning as WhatsApp Scams Surge Across the Region

RSS HEADQUARTERS URGES PUBLIC TO BE VIGILANT WITH WHATSAPP MESSAGES

The popularly utilised WhatsApp application has recently been the target of numerous nefarious activities which have severely impacted persons who rely on the platform for communication.

The alarming trend, which has emerged across the region, has not gone unnoticed by officials of the Regional Security System (RSS) Headquarters, who are working diligently to ensure that citizens of its Member States do not fall victim to the emerging scam.

In a statement issued by the RSS’ Asset Recovery Unit (ARU), all WhatsApp users are urged to remain vigiliant and exercise caution when utilising the communication platform.

It pointed out that over the past few weeks, unsuspecting victims have received WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers, or numbers purporting to be a WhatsApp support representative, requesting a code received via SMS be sent to the contacting number. Users are made to believe that the code is required to verify their WhatsApp account. Once this is done, the hackers gain access and control of the victim’s account.

The statement explained that the hackers use the target’s number to send messages to persons in their contact list, requesting money be sent to them via a money remitter. They claim to be stranded overseas and in need of funds to pay for a hotel or to buy an airline ticket. Furthermore, the offenders have also been sending links or codes to these contacts, as a means of soliciting more victims.

While several persons have been inconvenienced, officials at the RSS ARU have given the assurance that there are steps which persons can take to significantly reduce the risk of falling prey to these criminal actors.

Users should:

Follow the recommended steps to verify requests;

Protect your personal information;

Be cautious with verification codes;

Report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement agencies;

Enable two-factor authentication on WhatsApp.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay abreast of this trend, and cooperate with authorities, in an effort to combat the issue and prevent these malicious activities from causing further harm.