Regional Security System Launches Art Competition

Artists from across the region are being challenged to create an artistic representation of the importance of a unified approach to ensuring the safety and security of its people.

This comes as the Regional Security System (RSS) hosts an Art Competition as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, under the theme Strength through Unity. The contest, which is open to persons of all ages who are citizens of RSS Member States, aims to highlight the talent within the region while heightening awareness on the role of the RSS.

The competition is divided into two categories – Juniors (persons 18 and under) and Seniors (persons 19 and over) and entries will be judged on creativity, originality, artistic technique and relevance to the topic. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first place winner of both categories.

Interested persons should submit their work in JPEG format, along with a completed entry form, to [email protected] , with the subject of the email as “Art Competition Entry”. The deadline for the submission of entries is August 31, 2022.

Additional requirements and details on the competition may be obtained at this link