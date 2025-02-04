RSS, RCMP Forge New Partnership to Enhance Regional Security

RCMP OFFICIALS PAY COURTESY CALL ON THE RSS

Management of the Regional Security System (RSS) received a courtesy call from officials of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Wednesday, January 22. During the meeting RCMP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Brian Moreau, and Liaison Officer & Program Manager, Hugo Boilard, discussed a range of security-related matters with RSS’ Executive Director, Rear Admiral Errington Shurland, and his team.

The discussions focused on strategies to increase the RSS’s capacity to protect the people of its eight Member States and opportunities to enhance collaboration with Canada through the RCMP.

Director of Strategic Services and International Affairs, Rhea Reid-Bowen, accompanied by Director of the Asset Recovery Unit, Kisha Sutherland, Director of Training, Brian Roberts, and Regional Maritime Officer, Rolerick Sobers, outlined the various activities and roles of the organisation and highlighted initiatives and projects which would soon be underway to reinforce security within the region.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by Rear Admiral Shurland on behalf of the RSS and Mr. Moreau for the RCMP, which aims to strengthen the relationship between the entities. The MOU builds on Canada’s diverse support for the Regional Security System, which spans many years and across other Canadian government departments.

Last week’s signing ceremony underpins Canada and the Regional Security System’s shared commitment to bolster regional security contributing towards a more prosperous and peaceful hemisphere for all.