The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVFGPF) honoured a number of their officers and Government drivers in a ceremony held on Friday March 24, 2023 at the Kingstown Police Headquarters.

Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sgt. Junior Simmons said Traffic Police Officers have the task of maintaining order on the roads and “While performing their duties, their lives are at risk”.

ASP Simmons stressed that though the work can be challenging, given “the spirit of lawlessness on the roads”, the traffic officers are doing their jobs and asked for the public co-operation as well. The Assistant Superintendent of Police explained that the awards ceremony was organised to recognise traffic officers who have excelled in their duties and thanked ASP. Parnel Browne for organizing the event.

Officer in-charge of Traffic, Transport and Garage, ASP Parnel Browne noted that “the Traffic Department is the face of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force” as they are the first set of police officers to interact with the general public. ASP Browne commended the Traffic Officers for their increased vigilance on the road and noted a decrease in cases of road fatalities and accidents during 2022.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John said the police officers are doing a generally good job and has made his daily job duties easier. John pointed out that there is room for improvement on tact, and increasing the presence of traffic officers on the roads.