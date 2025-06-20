RSVGPF unveils exciting summer initiatives for youths

RSVGPF LAUNCHES 2025 ANNUAL SUMMER PROGRAMS

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce its 2025 Annual Summer Programs, a series of structured, community-oriented initiatives designed to positively engage young people during the July–August vacation period.

These programs remain a cornerstone of the RSVGPF’s public outreach, fostering discipline, teamwork, and civic responsibility among participants. The 2025 schedule includes the following activities:

1.Police Band Summer Program

Dates: July 15 to August 14, 2025

Venue: Police Band Room

Opening Ceremony: Peace Memorial Hall

Theme: “Harnessing Young Minds during Summer Time”

Registration: Forms will be available at the Band Room from Monday, June 23, 2025. A fee of $25.00 per form applies.

This program offers youth an introduction to music education under the guidance of experienced members of the Police Band. It encourages artistic development while promoting personal discipline and confidence through musical instruction and performance.

2. Police Youth Club (PYC) Summer Camp

Dates: July 20 to August 4, 2025

Opening Ceremony: July 21, 2025

Venue: Georgetown Secondary School

Theme: “Building Communities Through Youth Development One Program at a Time”

The PYC Summer Camp will bring together club members from across the country for two weeks of leadership training, interactive workshops, team-building activities, and values-based education. The initiative is geared toward nurturing responsible, community-minded citizens.

3. SVG Coast Guard Summer Program

Dates: July 14 to August 23, 2025

Structure: The program is divided into three phases:

Phase One: July 14 – July 22

July 14 – July 22 Phase Two: July 28 – August 6

July 28 – August 6 Phase Three: August 11 – August 19

A Sports and Fun Day will be held on August 21, followed by a Graduation Ceremony on August 23, 2025.

Each phase will accommodate fifty participants, targeting youth between the ages of 14 and 18. The program will focus on developing life skills, teamwork, and personal discipline through structured activities coordinated by the SVG Coast Guard. Registration forms will be available from June 30, 2025.

4. Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) Summer Awareness-Raising Program

Dates: July 14 to August 13, 2025

The ATIPU will be conducting outreach presentations during the summer period. Organizations, camps, Vacation Bible Schools (VBS), church groups, and community programs are encouraged to invite the unit to deliver awareness sessions on Human Trafficking, Child Trafficking, and Child Labour. The goal is to educate vulnerable groups and empower communities to identify and report trafficking-related concerns.

The RSVGPF encourages all eligible youth and community stakeholders to take part in these programs. They remain instrumental in building strong foundations for leadership, public service, and national development.