RSVGPF Hosts Successful Crime Prevention Exhibition

RSVGPF Crime Prevention Exhibition a Resounding Success

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) hosted its highly anticipated biannual Crime Prevention Exhibition on Friday, December 6, 2024, in front of the Central Police Station. Organized by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the event served as the culmination of the RSVGPF’s Crime Prevention Week, which was held under the theme: “Community Empowerment: Exploring Diverse Perspectives.”

The exhibition featured various departments within the RSVGPF, each operating booths stocked with critical information aimed at educating and engaging the public. Attendees had the opportunity to interact with representatives from units such as the Traffic Branch, Fire Brigade, and Narcotics Unit, who provided valuable insights on crime prevention strategies and safety practices.

Corporate partners also played a key role in the event’s success. Notably, Flow, one of the RSVGPF’s long-standing collaborators, served as the primary sponsor. Their involvement underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering safer communities. Several corporate entities-maintained booths, offering information and resources to attendees that complemented the crime prevention theme.

The Crime Prevention Exhibition marked the conclusion of a week of activities organized by the Crime Prevention Unit. Throughout the week, executives from the unit; many of whom are seasoned detectives, visited various radio stations, sharing crime prevention tips and engaging the public on safety practices. These proactive efforts aimed to empower the general public and promote collaboration in the fight against crime.

The RSVGPF extends its gratitude to Flow and all corporate partners, as well as the public, for their active participation in this initiative. Together, these collaborative efforts contribute to a more informed and secure society.