RSVGPF officers excel in regional leadership course

RSVGPF OFFICERS COMPLETE REGIONAL NCO DEVELOPMENT COURSE IN GUYANA

Another investment in leadership training has paid dividends for the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, with 2 officers successfully completing a regional Non-Commissioned Officer development course in Guyana.

The Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Course 1/26 was conducted through a collaboration between the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) and the Regional Security System (RSS). The programme was hosted at the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard Training Facility in Kingston, Georgetown, from February 2, 2026 to March 12, 2026.

Representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were Sergeant Desran Simmons and Corporal Esran Simmons, who joined 28 participants from across the RSS, including Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The course was designed to strengthen the leadership, readiness, and professional competence of Non-Commissioned Officers within RSS security forces. Participants received instruction in key areas such as leadership, communication, readiness, operations, and the profession of arms. Training was delivered through classroom lectures, group discussions, a written examination, public speaking assessments, and a field training exercise.

Of particular importance was the course’s emphasis on democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. These principles remain central to ethical leadership, accountability, and professionalism in both security and law enforcement service. While military in structure, the training delivered lessons that are directly applicable to policing, especially in the areas of supervision, communication, discipline, decision-making, and operational leadership.

The participation of RSVGPF officers in this programme reflects the Force’s continued commitment to professional development and leadership training. It also strengthens the organisation’s ability to meet modern policing demands through capable supervision, sound judgment, and improved operational readiness.

The course also provided an important opportunity for regional engagement, allowing participants to interact with fellow Non-Commissioned Officers from across the RSS, exchange professional experiences, and build stronger ties in support of regional cooperation.

At the conclusion of the programme, Sergeant Desran Simmons was named Honor Graduate in recognition of his overall performance and academic achievement throughout the course.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force congratulates both officers on their successful completion of the course and commends them for representing the organization and country with professionalism at the regional level.