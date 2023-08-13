On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the SVG Police Cooperative Credit Union (SVGPCCU), and the SVG EX-Police Association will hold their Joint Annual Presentation of Scholarships and Bursaries Ceremony with the subject “STRIVE FOR CONSISTENCY.”

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Students who pass the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment Examinations (CPEA) in 2023 will be given over one hundred (100) scholarships and bursaries.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, President of the PCCU, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, and representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ex-Police Association will each make remarks.

Miss Jadiah Sampson, a recent SVG Community College graduate and prior beneficiary of the police scholarship, will offer the keynote presentation.

Source : RSVGPF