Rudy Boucher, ‘a football legend’ has died

Former national football player and coach, Mr Rudy Boucher, has died.

Rudolph “Rudy” Boucher, was born and bred in Kingstown, more specifically Hospital Road in the area known by most as Bentinck Square. He is the son of the late Beryl Boucher.

Rudy’s playing career spanned from 1963 to 1977. He crafted his game playing a stout but attacking midfielder role and is considered by many who saw him as the finest to have played that role.

Rudy practically lived at Victoria Park as most of his football was played there for local club Notre Dames FC which he joined at the start of his career in 1963.

Rudy donned the national uniform numerous times, they won the Windward Islands Championships several times with a back-to-back in 1965 and 1966. Rudy played on the National Team with the likes of Mike Findlay, Lennox “Chicken” John, Jeff Bailey, Bab Jones, Douglas Cambridge, Leslie “Jim” Ollivierre, Luxy Quashie, Norbert Hall, Fred Trimmingham et al.

Rudy captained the National Football Team for 5years from 1972 to 1977. Between the years of 1977 to 1980 Rudy transformed his role from player to coach of the National Team and was the coach of the much-heralded 1979 team. In the year 1980, Rudy migrated to New York, USA to start a new chapter in his book of life . While residing in the US Rudy once again assumed the role of coach of the Vincy National Team to win several championships in the Caribbean Cup.

Only fitting to this football icon, Rudolph Rudy Boucher has been honoured (recognized) for his sterling contribution to the sport by various Organizations over the years. In 2009 he was honoured by the then Venold Coombs-led football executive.

In 2014, he received the Lifetime Award from an American-based Association VincyCares. In 2016, he was again honoured at the SVG Diaspora Heritage Awards & Gala. Then in 2019, he received yet another award by the Breakaway Masters Organization in conjunction with the SVG Football Federation for his role with the National Team of 1979.