Russia bombs maternity hospital, Zelensky says children are buried under the rubble

The city council of the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has posted video of a devastated maternity hospital in the city and accused Russian forces of dropping several bombs on it from the air.

“The destruction is enormous. The building of the medical facility where the children were treated recently is completely destroyed. Information on casualties is being clarified,” the council said.

“A maternity hospital in the city center, a children’s ward and department of internal medicine … all these were destroyed during the Russian air strike on Mariupol. Just now,” said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the air strike on a hospital in Mariupol.

“Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity! How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?” Zelensky said on his Telegram account.

The president again directed his anger at NATO for refusing to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying

“Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity,” Zelensky said.

Details on casualties from the airstrike are yet to be confirmed.