Russia could lose its UN veto rights for not complying with ICJ

If the Russian Federation does not comply with the mandatory order of the International Court of Justice, then it must give up the right of veto in the UN Security Council, Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said.

“Russia wants to sit on two chairs at the same time. On the one hand, not to comply with the mandatory order of the International Court of Justice, and on the other hand, to continue enjoying the privileges of international law. But international law cannot be wagged like a dog’s tail. By refusing to comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice, Russia must then waive all rights under the UN Charter, primarily the right of veto in the Security Council, as well as immunities,” Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The speaker recalled that the International Court of Justice ordered Russia to immediately stop all military operations that it launched on the territory of Ukraine on February 24.

“The court order is binding and, in accordance with the norms of international law, creates legal obligations for the Russian Federation. The assertion of the Russian side that the court has no jurisdiction to consider the claim of Ukraine, and, accordingly, to execute it, is void. During the hearing, the court rejected Russia’s objections and confirmed the powers to issue its orders,” he said.

Nikolenko stressed that despite the attempt to freely interpret the decision of the International Court of Justice, Russia will not be able to avoid responsibility for its crimes against the Ukrainian people.