Russia opens criminal case against Meta

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against Meta, accusing the company’s employees of “illegal calls for murder and violence” against Russian citizens, according to a statement published Friday.

“A criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in connection with illegal calls for murder and violence against citizens of the Russian Federation by employees of the American company Meta, which owns the social networks Facebook and Instagram,” according to a statement from the committee.

The Investigative Committee of Russia cited Meta’s decision to temporarily remove a ban on its platforms on incitement to violence against the Russian military.

“These actions contain signs of crimes under Articles 280 and 205.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – public calls for extremist activities; assistance to terrorist activities,” the committee’s statement said.

CNN has reached out to Meta for comment.

Reuters reported Thursday on getting access to internal Meta emails that allege the company will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against the Russian military invading Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, we made a temporary exception for those affected by war, to express violent sentiments toward invading armed forces such as ‘death to the Russian invaders’. These are temporary measures designed to preserve voice and expression for people who are facing invasion. As always, we are prohibiting calls for violence against Russians outside of the narrow context of the current invasion,” Meta said in a statement to CNN.

Roskonadzor, Russia’s information watchdog, said Friday it will restrict access to Instagram, saying the “social network distributes informational materials containing calls to commit violent acts against citizens of the Russian Federation, including military personnel.”