Russia strikes Kyiv in daylight after hitting Ukrainian capital with nighttime barrage

Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv in daylight Monday, hours after drones and cruise missiles bombarded the city at night.

Ukrainian chief of staff Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Russian forces launched 11 ballistic and cruise missiles towards Kyiv around 11:30 a.m. (0830 GMT; 4:30 a.m. EDT). He reported all of them were shot down, and street-level white smoke could be seen in the azure sky over the city.

The Kyiv military administration reported intercepted missile debris dropped in Kyiv’s central and northern districts in the morning, blocking traffic on a municipal route and igniting a roof fire. Civilians were harmed.

After being awakened by the night attack, the blasts frightened locals.

“After last night, every siren gets my attention. “I was terrified, and I’m still trembling,” said 50-year-old Alina Ksenofontova, who hid in the Kyiv metro with her dog Bublik.

Locals sheltered at Tetatralna.

Artem Zhyla, a 24-year-old lawyer overseas, worked underground with his laptop.

“I heard two or three explosions, went to the bathroom, and heard five or seven more. “I realized something terrible was happening,” he stated.

He’s fatigued and anxious like many capital residents. He won’t give up and will recharge at yoga.

“This is not enough to break us,” he remarked.

