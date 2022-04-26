Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

According to Polish and Bulgarian officials, Russia will cease supplying natural gas to both countries starting Wednesday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom informed the two nations Tuesday that it was halting gas deliveries.

The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that foreign buyers would have to pay Gazprom in rubles instead of other currencies.

In order to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry, Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas. These imports continue despite Ukraine’s ongoing crisis.

Euros make up about 60% of imports, and dollars make up the rest. Putin’s demand was presumably intended to support the Russian currency during the war in Ukraine.