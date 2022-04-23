During Moscow’s brutal war on Ukraine, Putin’s regime has announced it will deploy the nuclear-capable ‘Satan II’ missile it recently tested in a show of strength by autumn, ratcheting up tensions between the West and Russia.

Sarmat is said to be the world’s longest-range intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of striking a target 11,200 miles away – meaning it could comfortably strike targets in the US and Europe.

In a single strike, the Sarmat can carry ten or more nuclear warheads and decoys – easily enough to wipe out a territory the size of Great Britain or France.

Analysts believe Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, revealed a very ambitious target because the first test launch took place on Wednesday and more tests will be needed before the missile can be deployed.

This week’s test, after years of delays due to funding and technical issues, marks a show of strength by Russia at a time when the war in Ukraine has sent tensions with the US and its allies soaring to their highest levels since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

The launch of the ‘super-weapon’ was an historic event that would guarantee the security of Russia’s children and grandchildren for the next 30-40 years, Rogozin added.

Western concern at the risk of nuclear war has increased since Putin launched his illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine on February 24.