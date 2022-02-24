Russian forces kill 137 Ukrainians on first day of attack

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 10 of the killed Ukrainians were military officers, while 316 people were injured.

Meanwhile, The head of Britain’s MI6 has tweeted about intelligence on Ukraine.

“US and UK intelligence communities uncovered Putin’s plans for Ukraine. We exposed his attempts to engineer ‘false flag’, fake attacks to justify his invasion. We revealed his plans to assassinate Ukrainian leaders and senior officials,” Richard Moore, also known as “C”, said in a tweet.

“This attack was long planned, unprovoked, cruel aggression. No amount of Russian disinformation will now disguise that fact from the international community,” wrote the Secret Intelligence Service chief.

US and UK intelligence seem to have had an unusual and highly accurate level of insight into Putin’s plans and strategy.

The unprecedented publicising of some of that intelligence has had tactical success in partly disrupting Putin’s plans – including for provocations and false flags.

It may have also helped draw Western countries closer together. But even this level of insight couldn’t provide a way of stopping or deterring him.