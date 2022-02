The Russian military destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation – An-225 Mriya aircraft.

As reported on the website of the Ukroboronprom state concern on Sunday, this happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv, where the plane was located.

Its restoration will cost more than $3 billion and will take a long time. Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these works.