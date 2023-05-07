New flights from Russia? Absolutely not. The aircraft photographed at Argyle Airport is drawing much attention. Questions are being asked. Like, what did it bring? What would it take out?

The aircraft with flight number CPK9803 belongs to the State Space Corporation of Russia. commonly known simply as ‘Roscosmos,” is a state corporation of the Russian Federation responsible for space flights, cosmonautics programs, and aerospace research.

So the question would now be, “Is St. Vincent conducting space research along with Russia?” Was it discussed at the recent meeting in Caracas between St. Vincent and Russia on April 19?

In the meantime, the aircraft, according to recent flight data, showed several ports of entry and exit over the last several days, starting on April 27.

Moscow, Tunisia, Cape Verde, Venezuela, Cuba, Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba, and finally St. Vincent

With the exception of Cape Verde, all other countries have very close and abiding ties to Russia.

The aircraft has remained at Argyle since its arrival on May 3. Calls to airport authorities proved futile in getting answers as to why the aircraft is here.

On May 4, South African officials permitted a cargo plane that was the target of U.S. sanctions for aiding Russia’s military endeavors to land at an air force base close to the nation’s capital, Pretoria, a move that might exacerbate bilateral tensions.

Is this St. Vincent’s message to the US that Russia has one more chess piece in their backyard? The publication understands that the aircraft will leave for Algiers at 20.15 p.m.