Russians flee as rumours of martial law swirl

Fears are growing in Russia that President Vladimir Putin may impose martial law, as he moves his beleaguered economy and restive population onto a full war footing.

The Kremlin, which has already been arresting anti-war protesters and shutting down liberal media, has now called an extraordinary session of parliament for Friday (Saturday AEDT) that could authorise emergency powers.

Media reports suggest thousands of Russians are trying to flee the country, as any declaration of martial law could shut the borders and prevent people leaving.

Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Centre, is one of those suggesting martial law would be Mr Putin’s “logical response” to the crisis gripping Russia as sanctions bite and the invasion takes its toll on his authority.

“The proclamation of martial law will allow the authorities to introduce military censorship; to increase the secrecy of the state’s activities; … to ban all rallies and meetings; [and] to ban the work of public, international and foreign.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation as “hoaxes published on social networks”, but did not say what the purpose of the special parliamentary session might be.

Even before any formal emergency powers emerge, the crackdown on critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already begun.

An independent television station and the venerable radio broadcaster Echo of Moscow, both critical of the war, have closed after refusing to follow Russian rules that war reporting must use only government and military sources.

Some reports suggest Russia is blocking sites including the BBC, Deutsche Welle and Facebook.

Viral social media clips on Twitter and elsewhere have shown Russian police arresting protesters at many anti-war demonstrations in the past week.

Russian human rights group OVD-Info has tallied at least 2855 people in detention across 60 cities, with some media reports suggesting more than 7000 have been arrested since the protests began.

Last week the prosecutor-general’s office said various anti-government activities and statements could be classed as “high treason”, even as some polls suggest half the population is dubious about the war.