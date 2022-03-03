Russia’s main gas pipeline to Europe stops supplies

Westbound gas flows from Russia to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stopped on Thursday, while bids remained for supplies in both directions, according to data tracked by the pipeline operator Gascade.

According to the operator, westbound gas supplies had been mostly at about 17.5 million kWh/h at Mallnow metering point for some 10 hours before the stoppage.

The data also showed preliminary bids of 6.4 million kWh/h for the next 24 hours for westbound supplies, with bids for eastbound flows of 6.1 million kWh/h.

Gazprom said on Thursday it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers’ requests.

In December, the German-Polish section of the pipeline switched into reverse – eastbound – mode as buyers in Poland drew on stored supplies from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at the spot market where the prices recorded all-time highs nearly every day. Western media at the time accused Russia’s Gazprom of deliberately cutting European supplies.

The Russian state-controlled energy giant has intermittently sent gas westward via the link in recent days amid high demand in Europe. The company has also increased supplies to the continent via Ukraine.

Russia covers nearly 40% of European gas demand with the Yamal-Europe route accounting for nearly 15% of the country’s westbound supply.