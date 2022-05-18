Saint Lucia Carnival is open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons

St. Lucia’s Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information has continued planning for the successful hosting of Saint Lucia Carnival 2022.

With the creation of the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) and the Carnival Music Management Committee (CMMC), the planning for the ‘Lucian Carnival’ has taken off.

Carnival is one of the biggest cultural and economic events on St. Lucia

each year.

As part of the Carnival planning and management committee (CPMC), the Ministry of Health has been working with the Ministry of Tourism to chart the way forward for the Carnival.

One key point to note from those consultations, is that ‘Lucian Carnival’ will be open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

However, more precise guidelines will be provided on the procedures for participation in the island’s Carnival in the coming weeks.

Minister Hilaire stated, “I am very pleased to see a vibrant return of our premier cultural showcase. Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 is in high demand at the moment and promises to be on a similar level to that of 2019. We have also put in place several incentives and measures that will help Carnival Bands and Event Promoters recover from the 2-year absence.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information through its consultations with the CPMC and local Event Promoters highlighted that there will be NO new land events on the Calendar of Events for Carnival week, 7th to 20th July.

This is in an effort to reduce the risks associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic and put less pressure on logistics and personnel from relevant Government Agencies.

In considering the need to recover the sector from the 2-year hiatus, the Cabinet has approved the following incentives for Event Promoters and Carnival Bands who have been endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and the Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC):

100% waiver of Corporation Tax for the Income Years 2020 to 2023;

100% waiver of Import Duty on material imported by Carnival Bands and Event

Promoters;

Promoters; 100% waiver of Customs fees for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022; and

100% exemption from Withholding Tax for artistes and performers at the events for

Carnival 2022.

These incentives will assist with ensuring that the execution of Saint Lucia Carnival is at its usually high-standard and help re-energize the entertainment industry that has been almost dormant since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the initial planning stage of Carnival in 2021, announcements were made to host the Parade of the Bands at the Beausejour Circuit.

Since then, the prevailing conditions have become more relaxed. Therefore, revelers for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022 can now enjoy the traditional ‘jump up’ from ‘Mega J to Mega J’.

The Parade of the Bands is scheduled for 18th and 19th July.