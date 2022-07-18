Saint Lucia takes over Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council

Chairmanship of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be transferred to the Honourable Philip J Pierre, Council Member for Saint Lucia, during the official Handing Over Ceremony on 22 July at the Golden Grove Ball Room, Harbour Club Hotel, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Prime Minister Pierre will succeed the Outgoing Chairman, the Honourable Joseph Easton Farrell, Council Member for Montserrat.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the Handing Over Ceremony, the Council will convene for its 102nd Meeting where it will receive the ECCB Governor’s Report on Money, Credit and Financial Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. Following the meeting, the new Chairman will host a media conference where he will present the Communiqué, and along with other members of the Council, field questions from the media in Saint Lucia.

The Ceremony will be streamed live on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube Channel – ECCB Connects.