Saint Lucia’s govt has granted Julien Alfred a diplomatic passport

Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia’s fastest woman, earned a diplomatic passport from the Government of Saint Lucia.

Hon Philip J Pierre, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, made the announcement earlier this week during the Budget Debate.

He claims that this will make her travels easier while she pursues her sporting career.

“We will provide her with the necessary resources to continue her high-performance path,” Prime Minister Pierre said.

Since the beginning of the year, the 21-year-old ace sprinter and University of Texas athlete has set several new records in the indoor 60M and 200M, as well as the outdoor 200M, becoming one of the region’s fastest female sprinters.

According to Prime Minister Pierre, the ministry has earmarked funds to guarantee that Alfred continues to receive the greatest training possible in order to master his trade and, ideally, represent Saint Lucia at the 2024 Olympics.

“There will be no more long lines when representing this island anywhere in the world.” There will be no more big waits when you return home to see your family. Airports all over the world will treat you with the respect you deserve! “You earned it!” said Sports Minister Kenson Casimir.