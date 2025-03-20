Saint Martin Becomes the 12th Member of the OECS

The Territorial Council of Saint Martin officially advanced its position towards associate membership in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on March 19, 2025, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s ongoing efforts toward greater integration and collaboration. The Opening Ceremony of the 76th Authority Meeting of the OECS and the Accession Ceremony of Saint Martin to the OECS was held at Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa, and was filled with cultural vibrance and reminders of the successes, goals, and benefits of regional integration.

Saint Martin is now the 12th Member State of the OECS, joining the Protocol Member States of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Associate Member States of Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Martinique and Guadeloupe. It is now the third French Overseas Territory with associate membership, highlighting their eagerness to strengthen connections in the region through diplomacy and development.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, and Chair of the OECS Authority, in his remarks on the occasion said,

“In keeping with the vision of our founding fathers to continue to organise ourselves into larger frameworks to respond to the challenges of our time, the accession of Saint Martin to the OECS marks an important moment in our regional journey. On behalf of the governments and peoples of this region, I welcome you wholeheartedly to the OECS family. Your membership is clear evidence that there continues to be a strong demand for deeper engagement with the OECS.”

At the ceremony, the President of the Territorial Council of Saint Martin, Louis Mussington, expressed thankfulness that the moment of accession was finally happening.

He said: “I am not saying that this is the pinnacle. However, this ceremony of accession of Saint-Martin to OECS is definitely a key moment for Saint-Martin, an historical one. As I’m looking to the audience I see cultural diversity, I see our young caribbean from Saint-Martin, the future of our Island involved as well in sharing this moment with us.

“Today, through our membership of the OECS, we are establishing a formal inter-institutional dialogue. This closer relationship with our neighbours will be supported by strengthened and structured cooperation and initiatives in a variety of areas such as health and medical services, SME growth, trade and education, to name but a few. This quest for economic prosperity and human development for my fellow citizens makes all the more sense given that Saint-Martin, despite its small size, is geo-strategically positioned and belongs to two spheres of political influence: one immediate and Caribbean, the other more distant and European.”

Commemorating the milestone of Saint Martin’s accession, a feat which has seen long-time engagement between the two parties, Dr. Didacus Jules, the Director General of the OECS, said:

“Saint Martin’s accession is another milestone in this unfolding story of the Eastern Caribbean. You join a community that enthusiastically embraces the French, English, and Kweyol voices that echo across these islands. Over the years, we have seen with Martinique and Guadeloupe that greater harmony in health, education, culture, trade, and environmental protection flows naturally when we open our arms to one another, mindful of the differences that shape us, yet rooted in the common Caribbean identity that calls us to unity.

“Saint Martin now stands poised to write its own chapter in this evolving narrative. Your experiences—whether in health services, tourism, bilingual education, or advanced digital solutions—will enrich the entire OECS, just as you will benefit from a wider circle of partners committed to standing with you in times of difficulty and celebrating your achievements in times of success.

In May 2024, President Mussington led a delegation to Saint Lucia for a series of high-level talks with Dr. Jules, and the leadership team of the OECS Commission. These discussions highlighted the long-term benefits of Saint Martin’s accession to the OECS, which will help strengthen regional cooperation and allow Saint Martin to contribute meaningfully to key decisions affecting member states. President Mussington expressed Saint Martin’s readiness to participate in the priorities and goals of the OECS especially through education and health.

The announcement of Saint Martin’s accession has been met with widespread support, especially from the other Member States.