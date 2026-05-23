Sandals, a reason for gratitude, not criticism

There is a quote I discovered from a gentleman named W Eugene Hansen, which I feel is important to share. It goes, “It has been said that the sin of ingratitude is more serious than the sin of revenge. With revenge, we return evil for evil, but with ingratitude, we return evil for good.”

That saying makes me cringe when I see all the negative discussion some individuals are trying to introduce into the national landscape about Sandals resorts in Buccament. You see, some people have short, maybe convenient memories. Some people forget that less than 3 years ago, over 1,000 people did not have the quality of jobs Sandals offers, and to get it, many had to leave their families behind and go work elsewhere or on a cruise ship. I say this from first hand experience.

Less than five years ago, the only thing happening in Buccament was that bats had abandoned buildings to live in, stray dogs were running free, mosquitoes were assembling, and the beach was slowly being eroded away. It was like that for years. I did not see any of the experts now bad-mouthing Sandals do anything to make things better.

I don’t know what they remembers, but what I remember is this. Sandals was asked to invest 100 million US dollars, they invested over 200 million. Twice the hotel so I would assume twice the employment. Which means Sandals employed an additional few hundred people. But even before that, when the volcano erupted, I remember Sandals hiring 500 young Vincentians to give them jobs on the other islands. They did not have to do that. Where were the critics then? Not one good word from them, but they know how to show up to say bad things.

This island never see so many visitors come here ever. Who did that? The crirtics? No, Sandals did that. No one else could have done that, and as I saw someone said recently, the airlines fly where Sandals goes. So let’s be real, the only reason so many tourists coming through AIA these days, is because most of them headed Sandals. But you know who else benefits? Every hotel. Because not all the guests who coming here will go to Sandals. You know who else benefits? The citizens, because now they have flights to go visit family, or have family come here. You know who else benefits? Taxi drivers. Have you seen the taxis and buses on the road recently. They are new. Most of them new. And if you talk to the drivers they will tell you, its because they have work all year round now because of Sandals, and good work too. I remember when drivers used to be hustling.

Anyone ever see that beautiful hotel they built. I mean, it makes me proud just to look at it. Everyone talking about Saint Vincent now, and more so Saint Vincent as opposed to the Grenadines, because Sandals here. You looking at TV now, and you seeing Sandals Saint Vincent on the TV. I am proud. Local businesses benefit. I see the Sandals guests all over. In fact, it is funny that I was reading this article about Jomo on St Vincent Times, and right above it was a big Sandals ad. Even the media benefits.

Listen, you think we can ever pay Sandals for all they have given Saint Vincent? How many people covet that Mt Wynne property and did nothing with it. They did nothing with it. Right now that is doing NOTHING for the people of the island. Jomo talking about the price of the land and concessions. I would GIVE Sandals the land. If Sandals could take that land and even equal what they have done right now. I would give them the property for free! Jomo clearly did not do well in maths. You ever hear about penny wise and pound foolish? Well why would you be penny wise to squeeze and investor, rather than encourage them, and getting billions investment and thousands of jobs? Which one of those equations make more sense.

Anyway, I have said my part, and I hope you consider it. I just want to end with a famous saying, which is so true. Ingratitude is worse than witchcraft.