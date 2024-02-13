Sandals Contributes to Initiative for Childhood Cancer Care

Sandals Foundation reaffirms commitment to paediatric cancer care

The Sandals Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to childhood cancer research and care with a CA$ 50,000 donation to the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative (SCI).

Over the years, the Sandals Foundation has donated over CA$ 1 million to the programme advancing the study, diagnosis and treatment of paediatric cancer and serious blood disorders in children across the Caribbean.

According to a news release on Monday, the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is changing outcomes for children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders in the Caribbean by connecting medical professionals across si countries to study, consult, diagnose, and treat paediatric cancer as well as serious blood disorders like the sickle cell disease.

Speaking at a cocktail reception for the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative at Sandals Montego Bay Resort on February 8, Adam Stewart, President of Sandals Foundation, and Ambassador for the programme presented a cheque valuing CA$50,000 to the SickKids-Caribbean Initiative Dr Victor Blanchette Caribbean Endowment Fund.

“I am honoured to present this cheque … as an indicator of the Sandals Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting the health of our region’s most vulnerable and loved, our children,” he said. “In a region such as the Caribbean, where the passion and professional expertise of every medical practitioner is second to none, access to information, facilities and the experience of an international network when it comes to diagnosing and treating paediatric cancer and serious blood disorders saves lives.”

President and Chief Executive Officer of SickKids Foundation, Jennifer Bernard said, “Since its launch in 2013, SCI has impacted over 133,000 children. Our partnership with Sandals Foundation reinforces our commitment to improving the lives of children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders across the Caribbean.”

“At SickKids, we strongly believe where you live shouldn’t determine if you live. This new gift from Sandals will help us move the dial in providing quality paediatric cancer care locally, allowing us to see more children with cancer and blood disorders live fuller, happier and healthier lives,” she continued.