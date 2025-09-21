Sandals Foundation, volunteers make waves on ICCD

Sandals Foundation and Volunteers Collaborate on International Coastal Clean-Up Day

In a powerful show of environmental stewardship and community activism, the Sandals Foundation and Sandals St. Vincent, Earth Guardians, mobilized over 20 passionate volunteers for this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day (ICCD) on September 20; spearheading a transformative effort to clean and protect the island’s vital marine ecosystem.

ICCD aims to increase marine conservation through solid waste management and reduction that may impact water quality, aquatic organisms, and their habitats. The initiative not only revitalizes coastlines but also ignites a movement of community engagement, demonstrating the incredible strength of collective action for environmental sustainability.

This year, the volunteers, joined by General Manager of Sandals St. Vincent, Tamon Allen, gathered to clean the beautiful beach of Buccament Bay, a beach Sandals St. Vincent has adopted.

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation says, “Empowering communities to take action in protecting our coastlines remains a top priority. Our marine ecosystems are vital sources of sustenance, economic livelihood, and protection from natural disasters, so they must be preserved and safeguarded.”

The Foundation’s efforts for environmental sustainability far surpass the one-day global beach clean-up. For the past 16 years, the philanthropic organization has been key players in marine sanctuary management, coral restoration, environmental education, and biodiversity conservation across the region.