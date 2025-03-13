Sandals & TMU sign historic MOU for enhanced hospitality training

Sandals Corporate University Signs MOU with prestigious Toronto Metropolitan University

The Sandals Corporate University (SCU) has taken a bold and inspiring step in the development of its team members by collaborating with yet another prestigious international institution, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

On Friday, March 7, SCU signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Canada-based university at Sandals Montego Bay. This MOU aims to enhance academic and workforce development in hospitality, tourism, business and management fields through TMU’s Ted Rogers School of Management.

As part of this collaboration, both institutions will facilitate internships and placements at Sandals and Beaches Resorts while developing specialised executive training programmes to further strengthen the skills and expertise of team members.

Senior Corporate Director of the SCU, Dr. Luz Longsworth, highlighted that the MOU is already bearing fruit, with new projects in development.

“These initiatives will include an exciting suite of courses on cutting-edge topics for our leaders and team members in areas such as digital innovation, strategic communication, mindfulness in leadership and big data in strategic decision-making,” Dr. Longsworth stated.

These initiatives are set to launch later this year.

Meanwhile, Provost and Vice President of Toronto Metropolitan University, Dr. Roberta Iannacito-Provenzano, said she had the opportunity to witness Sandals’ operations firsthand over the past few days, including the resort brand’s annual Prestige Awards, which honour outstanding team members.

“It was clear the importance Sandals places on community and well-being. I can see that reflected in your team, and you should be really proud,” Iannacito-Provenzano expressed to Sandals Resorts’ Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart. “What I saw is that people truly care for each other. We are proud to collaborate with institutions like Sandals that embody these values.”

This marks the third such MOU for SCU, following similar engagements with the UWI Global Campus and the Turks and Caicos Islands Community College. Notable collaborations also include ongoing initiatives with Florida International University and Les Roches School of Global Hospitality.

Delivering the keynote address at the signing, Stewart underscored SCU’s commitment to aligning with internationally recognised universities to enhance hospitality training and create learning pathways for team members.

He expressed pride in the impact of the Sandals Corporate University on its team members not just in Jamaica, but across the Caribbean.

“This is the Caribbean Dream. This company has demonstrated that what originates from the Caribbean can stand proudly on the world stage—provided we give our people the opportunity,” Stewart stated. “Being able to create connections like this with TMU is truly impactful. On behalf of our 18,000-plus team members and the students who will benefit from exchange programmes, I say thank you for the confidence and the opportunity to collaborate with Toronto Metropolitan University.”