Sanders blast OAS for seating opposition nominee as Venezuela’s rep

The Dean of the Corps of Ambassadors at the Organisation of American States (OAS), Sir Ronald Sanders, says several countries in the Western Hemisphere committed what he described as a “foolish wrong” surrounding the seating of Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó’s designee of as the country’s representative to the OAS.

Sanders said that the “wrong” was not only the anointment of Juan Guaidó as the “Interim President” of Venezuela on January 23, 2019, but also the subsequent “imposition of this fallacy” on organizations, such as the OAS and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“The wrong was foolish because it was conceived and imposed to suit narrow national political objectives; it was not grounded in international law or practice, nor was there any wide agreement on it. Therefore, it was never sustainable.”

Sanders, who is also Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS, has now circulated a paper to all the member states of the OAS, providing a chronology, and supporting material, of the events surrounding the seating of Guaidó’s designee of as Venezuela’s representative.

The paper calls for action to be taken to reverse the decision which was “wrong in international law and violated the rules of the OAS”.

It also argues that the consequences of this wrongful action have affected the financial standing and decision-making of the OAS and its violation of principles must be corrected.

“This paper is also not an argument for the reinstatement of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to membership of the OAS. Whether or not Venezuela re-joins the OAS must be the sovereign decision of that State, its elected government, and the people of Venezuela,” Sanders said.

On April 27, 2017, the Venezuela government of President Nicolas Maduro denounced the OAS Charter and announced its withdrawal from the Organization with effect two years later on April 27, 2019, as required by the Charter.

In August 2017, a Constituent National Assembly was elected in Venezuela to draft a new constitution. The election was disputed within and outside of Venezuela. However, The Democratic Unity Roundtable – the opposition – boycotted the election, claiming that the Constituent Assembly was “a trick to keep the incumbent ruling party in power”.

Since the opposition did not participate in the election, the incumbent Great Patriotic Pole, dominated by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, won almost all the seats in the Assembly by default.