Sandy Bay man charged after brutal cutlass assault

Labourer Charged with Wounding

On October 4, 2025, police arrested and charged Raphael Lavia, a 32-year-old Labourer of Sandy Bay, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 29-year-old Labourer of the same address by chopping him on his head and fingers with a cutlass.

The offence was committed in Sandy Bay on July 12, 2025. Lavia appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on October 6, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one (1) surety. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant. The matter was adjourned to November 10, 2025, for trial.