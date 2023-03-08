Sarm Heslop, vanished in the Caribbean two year ago, still missing

It is not the kind of anniversary any parent, family member or friend wants to remember. The disappearance of UK national Sarm Heslop continues to haunt her loved ones to this day, as today, March 8, marks two years since she was last seen in the US Virgin Islands.

An update on a site created to share information as well as #FindSarm notes it has been two years since Sarm’s disappearance.

“Two agonising years since our strong, funny, beautiful girl went missing.

We are still searching for you, Sarm.

We still look for you.

We are still trying to find answers for you.

We miss you so much.

We would like to flood the Internet with our girl today. Please share your photos, memories, news articles and support using the hashtag #FindSarm

Findsarm.com

Sarm has been missing since 8 March 2021 from the US Virgin Island of St John.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sarm is urged to call Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS”.

Sarm Heslop, 41 at the time, was reported missing on March 8 to the Virgin Islands Police Department in 2021. The VIPD has come under heavy criticism over the handling of this missing person case.

Sarm is described as 5 feet 8 Caucasian female of slim build. She has a bright-coloured tattoo on her left shoulder featuring a seahorse, bird, butterfly and a pink flower.

Sarm’s mother, Brenda Street, in a heartbreaking interview with the BBC which was published today, said she believes her missing daughter could be dead.