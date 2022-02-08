Saskatchewan to remove proof of vaccine policy Monday 14

SOURCE CTV – The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.

Premier Scott Moe announced the proof of vaccination policy will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 14, during a press conference Tuesday. Masking will remain in effect until the end of February.

“The reason we’re able to remove this policy is its run its course. It has increased our vaccination rates in the province substantially since it was introduced,” Moe said.

The province said proof of vaccination records and QR codes will continue to be available for use during travel or in other jurisdictions.