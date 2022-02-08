Saskatchewan to remove proof of vaccine policy Monday 14

SOURCE CTV – The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans to remove its COVID-19 proof of vaccination and masking policies over the course of the next month.
Premier Scott Moe announced the proof of vaccination policy will be eliminated at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 14, during a press conference Tuesday. Masking will remain in effect until the end of February.
“The reason we’re able to remove this policy is its run its course. It has increased our vaccination rates in the province substantially since it was introduced,” Moe said.
Moe said he thinks the proof of vaccination policy created division in the province, but noted that the benefits “did outweigh the costs.”
“Today we deal with a very different strain, the Omicron variant, and the benefits of this policy no longer outweigh the costs,” Moe said.
The proof of vaccination or negative test policy was implemented in September, during what Moe called the “very severe Delta wave.”
“The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is more transmissible and has a shorter incubation period with many cases remaining asymptomatic. Evidence is showing greatly enhanced protection against severe illness and hospitalization with a third/booster dose of vaccine,” the province said in a release.