Saudi Arabia to provide Grenada with $100 million for climate-smart projects

Saudi Arabia to provide millions in funding to Grenada

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said Saudi Arabia would provide Grenada US$100 million for climate-smart infrastructure projects like protecting Grand Anse Beach and reviving The Carenage.

Mitchell and Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall met with Tourism Minister and Saudi Development Fund Head Ahmed Al Khateeb in Grenada on Thursday.

The Saudi Arabian Tourism Minister is touring Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries to garner support for World Expo 2030 in Riyadh from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, under the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

“We have been in discussions with them and I must say for the records that we inherited those discussions in relation to a US$100 million climate-smart infrastructure project, the concept was previously called Climate Smart cities but it is really more than just about the City of St George’s or about Grenville, it is about the resilience of our infrastructure,” Mitchell said.

The talks were about funding this initiative. He said, “As you know, sea level rise threatens the Carenage, so the project includes reviving or saving it.”

The prime minister added protecting Grand Anse Beach in the south.

“And when I say saving of Grand Anse beach, the beach needs to be saved, we have projections that show that by 2050 there may no longer be a Grand Anse beach,” he said.

“So, we have to take measures to address that,” Prime Minister Mitchell said of funding for Grenville, which is prone to flooding.

Mitchell said the legal agreement for the funds is still being finalized and might include grants and loans.

Source : CMC