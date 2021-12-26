Saudi Fund inaugurates $40m water/sewage rehabilitation project in Cuba

SPA – A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development inaugurated a project to rehabilitate the water and sewage system for Camaguey City in central Cuba on Saturday.

Valued at $40 million, the Water Supply and Sanitation Rehabilitation project will provide access to safe water and sanitation, enhance livelihoods and provide food security for more than 270,000 people.

The project also aims to raise the efficiency of drinking water systems and improve health and environmental levels and social and economic development support.

Vice Governor of Camaguey Carmen Maria Hernandez Requejo praised the Kingdom’s contributions through the SFD in supporting and developing infrastructure projects in Cuba.

She also praised the project’s positive impact, which will help reduce the spread of disease caused by unclean water in Camaguey’s population.

The fund’s director-general of Asia operations and head of the visiting delegation, Dr. Saud Al-Shammari, said the project is one of the most important financed by the SDF in infrastructure, as it supports achieving the sixth goal of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, “ensuring sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

He added the project is part of a comprehensive program for Camaguey City to be implemented in several phases, constituting its first phase.

Over the past years, the SDF has funded seven projects in Cuba in the health, water and infrastructure sectors, at a total cost of $193.3 million, in addition to a $9.3 million grant managed by the fund for constructing the King Salman Mosque.

The fund also contributed to providing support to the Cuban economy through the Saudi Export Support Program. In 2016, it signed an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba for a total amount of $50 million to import plastic and metal products, agricultural materials and equipment.