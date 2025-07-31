Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected by Friday

Moisture levels (cloud-cover) are expected to increase across our islands overnight (Thursday), supporting scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) by early Friday.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert…Patches of Saharan dust could create slight-haze across our area at times.

Moderate (~25km/h) northeasterly breeze can be expected across our islands this (Thursday) evening, turning southeasterly during Friday. A gradual increase (25 – 35km/h) in wind speeds can be expected during Saturday night.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m(1.5ft) west of our islands and near 1.2m(4ft) east of our islands.

Swell heights are likely to rise gradually, nearing 1.2m(4ft) west of our islands and 1.8m(6ft) east of our islands by Sunday.