Scattered thunderstorms brewing for the weekend

Brief isolated showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) today. Weak unstable conditions could bring increased cloud-cover with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across our islands by Friday. Meanwhile, a film/slight-haze may be noticeable across our area at times.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could vary in direction from northeasterly to east southeasterly by Saturday.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m(1.5ft) to 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and near 1.5m(5ft) east of our islands. Sea conditions are likely to become smooth/slight across our islands by Friday.