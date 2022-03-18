Scientists are creating an INHALABLE Covid vaccine

Getting a Covid jab could soon become a thing of the past, with researchers one step closer to an ‘inhalable’ vaccine.

Penn State University scientists have already tested it on mice and said the results were ‘encouraging’.

Rodents given two doses of the so-called ‘aerogel’ had more antibodies in their lungs, nose and throat than ones given a fake vaccine.

The researchers hope the targeted antibody response approach will be able to neutralise Covid at the point of infection.

They hope the new technology — which could also be used against the flu — will have the power to prevent infections.

This is because it goes straight into the lungs unlike the current Covid jabs, which are weak at stopping transmission.

Research suggests 10 per cent of unvaccinated people haven’t got a jab because of a fear of needles, known as trypanophobia.

As well as inhalables, vaccinologists have also looked at putting the technology into digestive pills.

Trials of the vaccine would need to be conducted on humans before it would ever be rolled out, meaning the jab could be years away from deployment.

Penn State’s CoMiP nasal spray targets alveolar macrophages — immune cells in the throat and lungs that ingest bacteria, viruses and debris on cells.

Once they swallow the vaccine, they start making spike proteins from the virus.

This is detected by the immune system, allowing it to recognise the pathogen in the future.

The inhalable vaccine contains tiny pieces of genetic instruction which are delivered to the respiratory cells and teach them how to recognise Covid.

Results of the spray in mice, who were given two doses squirted up their nose two weeks apart, were in the journal Biomacromolecules.

Antibody levels in the blood were measured at 14 and 28 days after the first dose was administered, and in the lung fluids a month after the initial jab.

Dr Scott Medina, senior author on the study, said: ‘We saw an increase in antibodies in the lung that may provide some protection.

‘But it was not to the extent that we would like.

‘It’s encouraging data, but there is more optimisation to be done.’

Fellow researcher Atip Lawanprasert said: ‘There are many potential advantages of an inhalable formulation compared to an injectable vaccine.

‘One is avoidance of needles. Inhalable vaccines might be able to help increase the rate of vaccination because so many people are afraid of injections.

‘No matter how high the efficacy of a vaccine, if people do not get it, then it is not useful.’

Dr Girish Kirimanjeswara, also involved with the study, added: ‘The current vaccines are not very good at preventing transmission.

‘They allow the (SARS-CoV-2) virus to replicate in the body, even for a short period, and then transmit to other individuals.’

Commenting on the research Professor Rajko Reljic, who is working on an inhalable Covid vaccine at St George’s, University of London, said the Penn State University jab did not trigger a ‘promising immune response’.

He told MailOnline: ‘I am very much a believer that an inhaled Covid vaccine is not only doable but probably necessary to restrict viral transmission among vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

‘I wish I could endorse the paper in question, but unfortunately, it is not good.

‘The very complex approach the authors took to make an aerosolised vaccine failed to translate into promising immune responses, either (in the body) or the lungs.’

He added that the results suggested vaccines relying on pieces of genetic instruction to trigger immunity may not be suitable for inhalable jabs.

Several inhalable Covid jabs are already in development including one by McMaster University, Canada, which is in Phase 1 human trials.

A separate spray developed at Queen Mary University of London was found to be 63 per cent effective at blocking infections when tested on 700 healthcare workers in India during the country’s Delta wave.

The AstraZeneca Covid jab is also being tested in liquid form on 42 people in the UK, to see if it could work without an injection.

Every year, the NHS rolls out an inhalable vaccine for the flu to children aged two to 11 years old.

It is sprayed up both nostrils, with under-9s offered two doses. Doctors say it offers the age group the ‘best protection’ possible against the virus.