SDA church donates safety mirrors to police

Seventh-Day Adventist Church Partners with Police to Enhance Road Safety at Fountain–Belair Gap

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through its ASI (Adventist Laymen’s Services and Industries) Chapter, on Thursday April 9, officially handed over a set of roadside safety mirrors to the Traffic Department of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The donation of the pole convex mirrors is aimed at improving visibility and reduce accidents at the Fountain/Belair gap.

President of the SVG Mission of Seventh-Day Adventists, Pastor Shane Franklin, explained that the initiative was prompted by repeated accidents and visibility challenges faced by motorists exiting the Belair area.

He said the Church has observed that over the years, the Fountain–Belair junction has been the scene of several accidents due to limited visibility and they felt it was their duty to partner with the RSVGPF to help make the area safer for all road users.

In addition to the mirrors, the Church also donated spiritual books to the Traffic Department, recognizing the stress that officers experience while managing the nation’s roads and seeking to offer them encouragement.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Traffic Department was Officer in Charge of Traffic, Transport and Garage, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parnel Browne. ASP Browne expressed appreciation for the Church’s ongoing support.

He applauded the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for playing a dual role, “uplifting our nation spiritually and at the same time helping to protect citizens and visitors on our roads”.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Enville Williams also thanked the Church and ASI for what he described as a “tangible gift of love” that directly supports the safety of road users.

Commissioner Williams also issued a strong appeal against vandalism, noting that similar safety mirrors installed around the country have in the past been damaged or destroyed.

“I want to appeal to the good sense of all citizens, do not damage or destroy these mirrors, the life saved by these mirrors might be your own,” the COP said.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church and its ASI chapter expressed their willingness to continue partnering with the police and other national stakeholders on initiatives that promote safety, well-being, and community development throughout Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event took place at the Central Police Station in Kingstown.