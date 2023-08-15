VESSEL CAPSIZED AT CRAMACOU BAY, North Eastern St Vincent

The SVG Coast Guard Service has initiated a search and rescue effort for a missing passenger on board a fishing vessel that overturned on Sunday, August 13, 2023, near Cramacou Bay, located between Owia and Fancy on St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ North Eastern Coast.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fishing boat capsized while returning from the Baleine Falls with eighteen (18) passengers on board. The event was reported to the police, and a Coast Guard vessel with officers was dispatched to the area to assist.

When the Coast Guard arrived in Cramacou Bay, divers began searching for people in the water. The officers were informed, however, that seventeen (17) people were recovered by local fishermen, while the other passenger, Mr. Kenson Browne of Sandy Bay, is still missing.

The rescued passengers were reportedly brought for medical treatment to the Owia Health Center, the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown, and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). Three (3) people are still being treated at the MCMH.

The RSVGPF and the SVG Coast Guard Service would like to thank the local fisherman and everyone who helped rescue the passengers who were in distress. Meanwhile, the SVG Coast Guard is still looking for Mr. Browne.

Anyone with information that can help the search is asked to contact 911/999, the SVG Coast Guard at 1-784-457-4578, or any police station.

Source : RSVGPF