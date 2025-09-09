Security Guard Arrested for Alleged Indecent Assault of Young Waitress 

Security Guard Charged with Indecent Assault and Assault

On September 6, 2025, police arrested and charged Jomaro Wilkins, a 38-year-old Security Guard of Rockies/ Diamond, with the offences of Indecent Assault and Assault.

According to the investigations, on September 6, 2025, the accused indecently assaulted a 19-year-old Waitress of Enhams by caressing her back and right shoulder with his hands. He was also charged with assaulting the said complainant by hitting her about her body with his hands, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offences were committed in Murray’s Village. Wilkins appeared before the Family Court on September 8, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety and ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He was also ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between 7am and 7pm. The matter was adjourned to December 8, 2025, for trial.