Security guard charged with assault against healthcare worker

Security Guard Charged with Assault

On October 7, 2025, police arrested and charged Donald John, a 38-year-old Security Guard of New Montrose, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, on October 6, 2025, the accused assaulted a 39-year-old Staff Nurse of Cane End by pushing a computer causing it to strike her on her left forearm.

The offence was committed in Kingstown. John appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 8, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was bonded for six (6) months in the sum of $500.00 ECC. If he defaults, he will pay $500.00 ECC forthwith or spend two (2) months at His Majesty’s Prison.