Selective police enforcement, parking bullies in SVG

A loading bay is a space set aside for the temporary loading or unloading of products, typically found next to a business. I’ve heard the concept expanded to include a temporary stop if one wishes to do business at the establishment that owns the loading bay. I have never heard of it being authorized for use as an indefinite parking spot for the owner of the business or public during business hours. However, there is a Syrian businessman downtown, just past the Methodist Church, who regularly uses the loading bay as his personal parking spot daily. What concerns me is that I watched police correctly clamp vehicles parked in a loading bay, but I never saw them clamp the Syrian business owner’s car. In one instance, I saw police clamp a car that was parked in a loading bay a few feet away from the Syrian business owner’s car. The Syrian’s Toyota was parked in a loading bay outside his store; however, the Syrian’s car was ignored and not clamped.

This was a case of blatant discrimination, curry favor, and different strokes for different folks. I can’t why the treatment was different, but what is good for the normal Vincentian is also good for any other nationality. Police, please perform better and execute the law fairly and impartially. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Parnell Browne spoke to this issue on more than one occasion. A loading bay is not a parking space.

Something else that I noticed was the repeated unloading and loading of goods on a no-parking sign (please see no-parking sign in figures 1-3). This practice is confusing to me due to a perceived double standard by the police. A few weeks ago, a car parked outside Singer, opposite Bickles, to obtain something from Bickles because Bickles’ loading bay was occupied. The driver was correctly ticketed for parking on a no-parking sign. On days prior to and after that traffic violation and ticket, I observed trucks loading and unloading products often at the same no-parking sign with no tickets issued, even when police were directing traffic a few feet away. I was confused and decided to have multiple conversations with the police. I was informed by a junior officer in the traffic department that goods can be loaded and off-loaded on a no parking sign, yet a senior officer indicated that a loading bay is required for the loading and off-loading of goods, not a no-parking sign. What is the correct thing?

Based on conversations with the senior and experienced police, a loading bay is required to facilitate the legal off-loading and loading of goods just like Bickles, Bonadie, Coreas, Courts, Geccu, etc. All that is required is an application to the Commissioner of Police and a reasonable justification. I would like to urge senior law enforcement officers to provide additional training so that all officers are in harmony with the law. It is crucial for maintaining law and order as well as public trust. Additionally, continue to educate the public and place soft copies of the acts that govern police and traffic online for public use and edification. I would like to encourage businesses, where possible and applicable, to apply for a loading bay, as it is a useful and convenient feature for a business. Investing in it is an investment in the future of your business.

As I conclude this piece, I want to briefly highlight something that I have seen and been told as it relates to a business and its entitlement to 3 parking spots outside their business on the government’s public road. It seems that customers are welcome to shop but not good enough to park. If by some divine intervention you are able to park, the business personnel deliberately attempt to block you in with their vehicles. It is the entitled mindset of a bully who believes that Government’s road is only for them. Keep the following 3 numbers in mind: 67, 83, and 3353. I will address an unethical practice, entitlement, elitism, and the aforementioned 3 numbers (with images) in a future piece.