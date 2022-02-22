Senior White House official says ‘invasion’ underway in Ukraine

FT – A senior White House official on Tuesday described the Russian military action in the Donbas region as “an invasion”, marking an important shift from the previous day when US officials steered clear of that determination.

“An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway,” Jon Finer, US deputy national security adviser, told CNN, when pressed on why the administration did not use the phrase on Monday.

In a call with reporters on Monday evening in Washington, a senior US official had said Russian troops moving into Donbas “would not itself be a new step” because Moscow has had forces in the region since 2014.

The US is expected to unveil a package of sanctions later on Tuesday. Finer said the White House was planning “waves of sanctions” that would be rolled out as Russia continued on the path towards war.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak about Ukraine soon.