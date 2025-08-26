Sergeant Lewis completes UN fellowship programme

VINCENTIAN COMPLETES UN FELLOWSHIP ON SMALL ARMS, LIGHT WEAPONS CONTROL

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce that Sergeant 147 Lewis has successfully represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the prestigious United Nations Fellowship Training Programme on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control, which was held from 28 July to 15 August 2025 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The fellowship, organized by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) in collaboration with the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNLIREC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), brought together 23 participants from across the Caribbean and Latin America, including representatives from Belize, the Dominican Republic, Suriname, Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados among others.

To earn a certificate of completion of the fellowship, participants were required to achieve a minimum overall score of 80 percent, a standard that highlighted the programme’s emphasis on excellence. The fellowship combined academic learning and practical exposure, covering areas such as the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap, stockpile management, marking and tracing of firearms, modern x-ray identification technologies, and maritime security along with other core modules. Participants also visited key institutions, including CARICOM IMPACS, AE Tactical, the United Nations House, and the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre and Ballistics Laboratory. Practical demonstrations were observed at a military base, the details of which remain classified for security considerations.

A key element of the fellowship was the development of individual country-specific projects, designed to strengthen national capacity in addressing the illicit trade and misuse of firearms. Sergeant Lewis presented a project entitled: “Establishing an Interagency Border Intelligence Coordination Unit for SALW Control.” The proposed initiative aims to enhance border security through structured interagency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and joint operations, with the goal of preventing the illicit flow of small arms and light weapons into and within St. Vincent and the Grenadines. By strengthening coordination among border control entities, customs, police, and intelligence services, the project seeks to provide a sustainable framework that can be integrated into the nation’s security strategy.

Sergeant Lewis stated that the fellowship provided invaluable training and practical exposure that will strengthen national efforts to address the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons. He advised that the knowledge gained, particularly in areas such as stockpile management, tracing, and the use of new technologies, will contribute directly to the implementation of the project on establishing an Interagency Border Intelligence Coordination Unit for SALW Control. Sergeant Lewis further added that the collaboration with colleagues from across the Caribbean and Latin America also reinforced the importance of regional and international partnerships in addressing common security challenges.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends congratulations to Sergeant Lewis on this notable achievement. This accomplishment not only reflects the professional development of our representative but also strengthens St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ contribution to regional and international security cooperation. The Force remains committed to supporting initiatives that enhance national security and align with the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap.