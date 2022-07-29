Seventh OECS Ministerial Tourism Meeting Communiqué

The Seventh (7th) Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Tourism was held at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica on Thursday 21st July 2022, under the Chairmanship of the Hon. Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Commonwealth of Dominica.

This first in-person tourism ministerial meeting since the pandemic focused in the main on:

Intra-regional Travel and Transportation 11th EDF Tourism Enhancement Programme OECS Tourism Marketing Climate Action in Tourism Hospitality Training

MEETING OUTCOMES

1. Intra-regional Travel and Transportation

The Council of Ministers received a presentation from the OECS Commission on enhancing the OECS maritime transportation sector and measures towards improving air transport connectivity.

The meeting noted that connectivity is a major issue impacting intra-regional travel and transportation and that there are challenges that exist both in maritime and aviation. Noting that Intra-regional travel is of critical importance to a full tourism recovery, the OECS Council of Ministers issued a separate statement on this matter.

2. 11th EDF RIGHT Tourism Enhancement Programme

The Council of Ministers noted the progress of the Tourism component of the 11th EDF OECS Regional Integration through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme and endorsed the interventions under the Community-based Tourism, Historic/Heritage Tourism and Niche Tourism Marketing, recognizing the important of diversifying and enhancing the tourism product across OECS Member States, in support of the development of a more sustainable and inclusive tourism industry in keeping with the OECS tourism mandate.

3. OECS Joint Marketing

The Council of Ministers reiterated the value of Joint Marketing and would like to move forward with this as a matter of priority. The meeting mandated the OECS Commission to set up a Tourism Marketing Task Force, comprising of representatives of Member States as identified by the Minister for Tourism, preferably Tourism Authorities/Tourist Boards, to develop a joint marketing plan for the OECS.

4. Climate Action in Tourism

The OECS Council of Ministers recognizing the significance of Climate Action in Tourism, ratified the signing of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism that had been supported by Member States last year via round robin. The Glasgow Declaration’s objective is to raise the climate ambition of tourism stakeholders and secure strong actions to support the global commitment to have emissions by 2030 and reach Net Zero as soon as possible before 2050.

The Council of Ministers noted the OECS proposed approach in fulfilment of the obligations under the Glasgow Declaration and key collaborators based on existing relations. The meeting further mandated the OECS to align its efforts for tourism with the Ministries/Departments of Environment taking the lead on Climate Action in most Member States.

5. Hospitality Training

The Council of Ministers raised capacity development and hospitality training as a critical need in some of the Member States.

The meeting requested an update from the OECS Commission on the Eastern Caribbean Institute of Tourism (ECIT) and lamented the slow pace of the movement of the ECIT Board of Directors on the endorsement and implementation of recommendations of the ECIT Working Group facilitated by the OECS Commission towards the full operationalization of ECIT.

ATTENDANCE

The following Ministers of Tourism were in attendance:

Chair OECS Council of Ministers: Tourism and Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Commonwealth of Dominica, Hon. Denise Charles

Minister for Tourism and Investment, Antigua & Barbuda, Hon. Charles Fernandez

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Saint Lucia, Hon. Ernest Hilaire

Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Hon. Carlos James (virtually)

Minister for Infrastructure and Tourism, Anguilla, Hon. Haydn Hughes