Several Caribbean islands under storm watch as Bret approaches

As Tropical Storm Bret approaches the region, several Caribbean islands are now under storm watch.

The National Hurricane Center issued a storm watch for Dominica, Martinique, St. Lucia, and Barbados at 8 p.m.

A Tropical Storm Watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are likely inside the watch area, usually within 48 hours.

The center of Tropical Storm Bret was positioned around latitude 12.4 North and longitude 49.5 West at 800 PM AST (0000 UTC).

Bret is heading westward at around 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion is predicted to last for several days.

The center of Bret is likely to move across the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night before moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.